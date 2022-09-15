Mohammad Amir's 'Cheap' Remarks On Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad Selection Creates Furor

Pakistan has announced its 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and Mohammad Amir’s below the belt tweet, where he summed up Pakistan’s selection policy in a viral tweet is gaining a lot of traction on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 15-man squad which saw the comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Furthermore, the squad also featured left-hander Shan Masood, who is yet to play in a T20I, while Haider Ali was recalled to the side after last featuring in the format in December 2021.

Masood has been called up to play T20Is for the first time on the back of a good run of form in the T20 Blast in England. He has played for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs, last representing them in the longest format in 2021.

Meanwhile, something must have irritated Amir, who was found guilty of match-fixing and was subsequently handed a six-year ban. Although, he did make a comeback in 2016, he hung up his boots at the age of 28. Nonetheless, he keeps on takings digs at Pakistan cricket administration. Now, in his latest post, he has attacked the selectors as he reacted to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 squads.

“chief selector ki cheap selection,” he said in a tweet.

chief slector ki cheap selection 😆 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 15, 2022



Pakistan on Thursday named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return from his injury.

Afridi had missed the Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He had copped an injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

“Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

