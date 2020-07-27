Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Mohammad Amir’s Wife Pens Emotional Note Ahead of England Series

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who took a break following the birth of his second child, is all set to join his side in England for the upcoming series. Amir underwent COVID-19 test last week and tested negative to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.

Trending Desk |July 27, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Mohammad amir wife

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who took a break following the birth of his second child, is all set to join his side in England for the upcoming series. Amir underwent COVID-19 test last week and tested negative to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.

Now, Amir's wife Narjis Amir has penned a heartfelt goodbye note for her husband.

Sharing an adorable snap featuring Amir and their daughter, Narjis wrote, “Have a safe flight @official.mamir. May Allah be with u always and protects u from all evil, me minsa and zoya will be missing u and praying for u until we meet again really soon InshAllah. Allah nigehdar. Fateh naseeb ho hamesha AMEEN”.

Earlier, Amir had pulled out of the series as the dates of the series were clashing with the birth of his second daughter.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England beginning August 5. The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
