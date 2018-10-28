Mohammad Ashraful Returns to BPL After Serving Five-Year Ban

Loading...
The 34-year-old batsman was banned for eight years - cut on appeal to five - for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal during the BPL 2013. Ashraful's ban officially came to an end on August 13 this year as got the green signal to make himself available for selection in the national team and the BPL.
However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board allowed Ashraful to take part in the domestic first-class and List A cricket from 2016. The right-hander smashed five centuries in 13 matches to amass 665 runs at an average of 66.50 in the 2017-18 Dhaka Premier League.
Ashraful will provide Chittagong some solid experience in the middle-order. Apart from him, Chittagong will also have the services of Sikandar Raza, Luke Ronchi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Shahzad, Mosaddek Hossain, Cameron Delport and Dasun Shanaka.
Ashraful has played 61 Tests, 177 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 Internationals for his country, scoring 2737, 3468 and 450 runs respectively.
First Published: October 28, 2018, 7:09 PM IST