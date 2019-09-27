Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammad Azharuddin Elected Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Mohammad Azharuddin Elected Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The 56-year-old won the elections 147-73.

Azhar filed his nomination for the President's post last week after it was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood.

Azhar played 99 Tests and 334 One Day Internationals for India scoring 6215 and 9378 runs respectively.

Despite being one of the most successful Indian captains, allegations of match-fixing brought about an end to his career.

He appealed against the life ban in the courts and it was overturned in 2012. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament in 2009, contesting as a candidate from the Congress.

(More to follow)

HCAHCA electionsHCA presidentHyderabad Cricket AssociationMohammad Azharuddin

