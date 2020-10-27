Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Exercising Fun Around Humayun’s Tomb

One of the most elegant batsmen in Indian cricket scenario, Mohammed Azharuddin was always known for his excellent fielding and fitness.

One of the most elegant batsmen in Indian cricket scenario, Mohammed Azharuddin was always known for his excellent fielding and fitness. The former India captain was a classy middle-order batsman and had the best wrists in the game.

The 57-year-old continues to take his fitness seriously and ensures regular exercise. During the nationwide lockdown, the Moradabad MP found a great spot at Humayun's Tomb in Delhi to do his everyday exercise.

Azharuddin took to Twitter to share a video of himself, wherein he is seen doing quick sprints on the steep stairs of the incredible monument. Along with the video, he wrote, "Exercise has always been an important part of my life. It becomes even more fun when it's around an incredible monument like The Humayun Tombs!”

Exercise has always been an important part of my life. It becomes even more fun when it’s around an incredible monument like The Humayun Tombs! pic.twitter.com/KGexifOmTi — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 26, 2020

Last month, the former right handed batsman had posted another video on Twitter. He stepped out for a morning run at the Humayun Tomb.

To caption the video, Azharuddin wrote, “I’ve been spending a lot of time working out during this lockdown. I was able to work so much on my fitness and diet! After a very long time stepped out for a run at the Humayun Tomb this morning!”

I’ve been spending a lot of time working out during this lockdown. I was able to work so much on my fitness and diet! After a very long time stepped out for a run at the Humayun Tomb this morning! pic.twitter.com/xVDAk0wat8 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 21, 2020

Mohammed Azharuddin played 47 tests and 174 ODIs during the 1990s. In his entire playing career, Azharuddin played for India in 99 Tests scoring 6125 runs and also played 334 ODIs.

However, after he was banned by BCCI for life in 2000 for his involvement in match-fixing, his international career ended. The former skipper, after a long-drawn legal battle, was able to clear his name from the scandal charge, 12 years later. A film starring Emraan Hashmi titled Azhar was released in 2016. The biopic was based on the life and journey of the former Indian cricketer.

Azharuddin, also known as Azhar, was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association in 2019.