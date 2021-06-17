Mohammad Azharuddin Removed as Hyderabad Cricket Association President

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been removed from the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president following complaints of alleged violation of rules. The Apex Council has issued a show-cause notice to Azharuddin stating that he will be on suspension till the completion of the inquiry on allegations levelled against him.

As per the show-cause notice, Azharuddin’s membership of HCA has also been cancelled.

“After considering the complaints made by the members against you (Azharuddin), it was decided at the Apex Council meeting on the 10th of this month to issue a show-cause notice on the ground that you have acted in violation of the rules. The Apex Council is suspending you and your membership of HCA is being terminated until completion of the inquiry on these complaints," the showcase notice said.

It said action would be taken against the 58-year-old if he does not provide a proper explanation within a week of receiving the notice which was issued on June 15.

As per the notice, Azhar did not disclose to the association that he is a member of a Dubai private cricket club which allegedly participates in a tournament that has not been recognized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Further, the notice mentioned that he had frozen the HCA account and questioned the appointment of the Ombudsman which has been termed as illegal.

Azharuddin was elected as President of HCA on September 27, 2019 but his tenure has been marred by a string of controversies.

