Mohammad Azharuddin Trolled For Tweet on Stuart Broad. Find Out Why

You have got to be extra careful about anything you write on social media. A small mistake and be prepared to bear the brunt, for the troll army is always on the prowl. Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin committed a small error — that of addressing English fast bowler Stuart Broad by his father, Chris Broad’s, name.

The wristy magician, as Azhar was known in his heyday, tweeted: “Due to the injury of Chris Broad and Jimmy Anderson, England will now have a second line of bowlers. India benefits." Although Azharuddin was referring to Stuart here, he inadvertently mentioned Chris Broad. And that was enough for people on social media to unleash a barrage of criticism.

Many reacted to the tweet and asked Azhar to come out of the 1980s. The former Indian captain then deleted his tweet, despite the people clarifying to others that Azhar had spoken about Stuart and not his father Chris.

Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India. He scored 6215 runs in Test cricket at an average of 45.04. In the ODIs, the right-handed legend scored 9378 runs.

Stuart Broad will be out of action for the entire summer, and the England team replaced him with Mark Wood in the second Test against India. Barring James Anderson, none of the other bowlers looked threatening as India dominated the entire day. With KL Rahul’s unbeaten ton, Indians concluded the day at 273 for 3.

Sam Curran and Mark Wood struggled all day while the Indians tackled Moeen Ali with conviction, making it tough for captain Joe Root. James Anderson picked up Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara after lunch. Ollie Robinson ended the day with the prized scalp of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here