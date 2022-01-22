Mohammad Hafeez Kick Starts Mind Games Nine Months Before Indo-Pak Clash

The ICC recently announced that India will take on Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Although the match is very far, the mind game seems to have already started with Mohammad Hafeez saying India will struggle if two of the biggest batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s failed to produce runs. The eighth edition of the marquee event will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. All eyes will be on the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the iconic MCG on October 23.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India to Begin Campaign Against Pakistan on October 23

“At this moment, Pakistan team is growing and as far as India is concerned, I think Virat and Rohit are very important players and in big games like Pakistan, if these two don’t get the runs, it is very difficult for the other Indian players to deal with the pressure of such big games, though I am not taking anything away from the other players,” said Hafeez as quoted by Sports Tak.

India were beaten by ten wickets by its arch-rivals when they took on each other in the opening game of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

In the Round 1, 2014 winners Sri Lanka will take on Namibia on October 16 to kickstart the tournament at at the Kardinia Park in Geelong and will have two qualifiers for company in their Group A. Two-time champions West Indies and Scotland will also start in this round having been placed in Group B and will be joined by two qualifiers as well.

In the Super 12 stage, host Australia have been placed alongside 2021 runners-up New Zealand, England, Afghanistan in Group 1. They will be joined by the winner of Group A and runners-up of Group B.

India’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

#23rd October - Pakistan

#27th October - Group A Runner Up

#30th October - South Africa,

#2nd November - Bangladesh,

#6th November - Group B Winner

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here