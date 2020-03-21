Mohammad Hafeez Takes a Dig at Tainted Sharjeel Khan's comeback
Senior all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.
