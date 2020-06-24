Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammad Hafeez Tests Negative for Coronavirus a Day After PCB Declares Him Positive

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez, who was one among the seven players who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, has come out in the open, and revealed the test result from another lab.

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
He posted a report on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, that showed his result to be negative.

"After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe ."

The PCB had organised tests for 35 players in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman Among 7 More Pakistan Players Including Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were the players tested positive on Monday.

The PCB said none of the ten players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for England next week.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the tour. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.

Players tested negative: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.

