Mohammad Hafeez's Take on How a Depleted Indian Team Got the Better of Australia Goes Viral, Watch Video

Hafeez said talent is not enough in modern-day international cricket and what is more important is to have a proper process to "polish" the skills of the youngsters. He said Pakistan was lacking in a system to groom talented cricketers.

Senior Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez has lauded the Indian team for its incredible fightback to win the Test series against Australia and credited the feat to having a proper talent-grooming system in place.

"I enjoyed it that the (Indian) team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great," Hafeez said in a media interaction.

"The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is that their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products," he said.

'As a fan of cricket hum sabko khushi hui' A wonderful analysis by @MHafeez22 on Pakistani talent and Indian product after India's win against Australia in the test series.pic.twitter.com/C54njB6QBv — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 21, 2021

He said in Pakistan people are just looking at batting and bowling skills but the talented youngsters are not being groomed properly.

"Unfortunately we don't have a system which can make finished products which are now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level, said the 40-year-old former captain.

"We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players. In India, their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don't go through that process."

Pakistan cricket stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif and Moin Khan have also lauded the Indian team's historic series win in Australia.

(With PTI Inputs )