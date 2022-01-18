Mohammad Hasnain to Undergo Test on Bowling Action After Getting Reported at BBL

Young Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain will undergo a bowling action Test on Tuesday. The Big Bash League umpires reported his bowling action as his stint with Sydney Thunder for this year has already ended. According to a report in ESPNcricnfo Hasnain will undergo the test at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

In 2019, Hasnain declared his arrival as a future star when, at 19, he entered the sport’s record books as the youngest bowler to take a hattrick in a T20I match. The paceman from Hyderabad in Pakistan achieved that feat against Sri Lanka.

In the same year, Hasnain played in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition. He launched a 151 kmph rocket for the Quetta Gladiators, and bowled a 155.1 kmph delivery for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Hasnain produced a stellar performance on his BBL debut as he claimed 4 for 22 in Thunder’s 53-run win over Brisbane Heat. Meanwhile, his action came under scanner during his last match against Sydney Sixers, where he bowled a bouncer to Moises Henriques and the Aussie all-rounder was heard on the stump mic saying “nice throw mate" to Hasnain.

More to follow…

