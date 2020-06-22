Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammad Irfan Quashes 'Baseless Fake News' About Death in Car Crash

Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident

IANS |June 22, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Mohammad Irfan Quashes 'Baseless Fake News' About Death in Car Crash

Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also urged people not to spread fake news.

"Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," the Pakistan pacer said in a tweet.

"This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well," he added.

The 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November. He has so far played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is scalping 109 wickets in total.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also on Sunday announced the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection, which may have led to confusion.

