Mohammad Kaif Credits MS Dhoni For Deepak Chahar’s Game-Changing Performance

India had their back against the wall chasing the target of 276 during the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka on Tuesday. However, the made their way back into the contest in a dramatic fashion. After being reduced to 193/7, the tailenders Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to India’s rescue and thanks to their unbroken partnership, the tourists won by three wickets.

Chahar was the star performer taking two wickets and top-scoring for India with 69 not out. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif while praising Chahar called him a sharp cricketer as he appreciated him on Instagram.

The former India batter opined that playing under the stewardship of ‘world’s best finisher’ MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is also one factor behind Chahar’s batting heroics.

Kaif added that the Agra-born pacer is a smart fighter and mentally strong. He feels that Chahar is also entertaining and brings a bit of mohalla (gully) cricket to the international arena.

“Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining - he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world’s best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps," Kaif wrote.

It was a hopeless situation for India after the departure of in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 53 from 44 at an impressive strike rate of over 120. But Chahar held the fort at one end and with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar, kept the scoreboard ticking.

The duo stitched a solid 84-run partnership to lead India to a win in the final over of the match and take an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series.

The third and final ODI will also be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here