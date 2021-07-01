Mohammad Kaif’s Love Filled Post for Wife Pooja is Couple Goals

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared some love filled photos with his wife Pooja Kaif. The duo are clad in comfortable casuals. Kaif is wearing a grey v-neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with a maroon cap while Pooja is sporting a white round neck t-shirt which has a broad rectangle rainbow patch on it. The much in love couple are smiling away as they pose for the lens. The former cricketerexpressed his emotions with a romantic note in the caption.

Replying to his post, Pooja wittily commented, “What does this mean? Pls explain”. Many of Kaif’s fans mentioned how much they admire him while others chose to answer Pooja’s comment and ended up sharing English translations of Kaif’s caption. Some netizens also ended up writing how lovely and adorable the two of them look together. A couple of Instagram users also blessed the couple and wished them well.

Kaif married Pooja in 2011. The couple are blessed with two children. Their son Kabir was born in 2012 while their daughter Eva came into this world in 2017.

On the occasion of Eid this year, Kaif had shared a beautiful family photo that included him, Pooja, Eva and Kabir. The family of four can be seen sharing a happy moment in the picture. The much in love couple are seen clad in white ethnic outfits while the brother and sister duo are twinning in Pink. Eva is wearing a gorgeous pink frock while Kabir looks cute in a pink and white striped shirt which he has paired with light green shorts. All four of them are seated on a light grey couch while posing for the camera.

With this post he has expressed gratitude to the Almighty and has mentioned how he has said a prayer for strength to those people who have lost their loved ones in these trying times. He concluded the thoughtful post by extending Eid greetings to his internet family.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here