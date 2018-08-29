Mohammad Nabi Becomes First Afghanistan Player to Reach 100 ODI Caps

Loading...
The 33-year-old has been an integral part of the team, right from the beginning in ICC World Cricket League Division Five to their meteoric rise in limited overs cricket. He was also part of the Afghanistan team for their Test bow, which they made against India in Bengaluru.
Congratulations to the veteran all-rounder @MohammadNabi007 for becoming the first Afghan player to play 100 ODIs. He has been an essential part of the team since the time they played their first ODI against Scotland in April 2009. pic.twitter.com/ameRZNYHrQ— Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2018
Nabi was an integral element of the team that qualified for the World Twenty20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and the 2015 World Cup. He has also led the Afghanistan side a few times, taking over the role from Nawroz Mangal in March 2013 and leading the side to the 2015 World Cup.
Having been an ever-present throughout Afghanistan's ODI journey, Nabi is both leading run-getter and wicket-taker in ODIs for his country.
Other than playing for Afghanistan, Nabi also plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world and has been a key part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 4:06 PM IST