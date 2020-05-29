Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Mohammad Nabi to Skip T20 Blast Due to Uncertainty in Schedule Caused by Covid-19

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will not be returning to England for the T20 Blast this year due to complications brought up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Mohammad Nabi to Skip T20 Blast Due to Uncertainty in Schedule Caused by Covid-19

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will not be returning to England for the T20 Blast this year due to complications brought up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nabi was supposed to turn out for the Kent Spitfires again this year as the group stages were technically supposed to have started on Thursday this week.

However, the 35-year old will not be participating should the league - which was postponed due to the pandemic although plans to play it this year remain - resume.

“Unfortunately the uncertainty around the schedule means Mohammad’s return isn’t possible this year,“ Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

“Hopefully there will be a chance for him to return in the near future.”

Nabi had enjoyed a fruitful stay in England during the previous edition of the tournament as he made nine appearances for Kent , scoring 147 runs and taking eight wickets.

It was earlier reported that The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to salvage their domestic season by giving a go ahead to a shortened County Championship.

A report in ESPNCricinfo also stated that County Championship will be followed up by T20 Blast and One-day Cup respectively.

In case the season cannot begin in August then, according to the report, County season will be called off and focus will go entirely on T20 Blast.

afghanistan cricket teamcricketcricket newskentMohammad Nabit20 blast

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more