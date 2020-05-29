Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will not be returning to England for the T20 Blast this year due to complications brought up by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nabi was supposed to turn out for the Kent Spitfires again this year as the group stages were technically supposed to have started on Thursday this week.
However, the 35-year old will not be participating should the league - which was postponed due to the pandemic although plans to play it this year remain - resume.
“Unfortunately the uncertainty around the schedule means Mohammad’s return isn’t possible this year,“ Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.
“Hopefully there will be a chance for him to return in the near future.”
Nabi had enjoyed a fruitful stay in England during the previous edition of the tournament as he made nine appearances for Kent , scoring 147 runs and taking eight wickets.
It was earlier reported that The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to salvage their domestic season by giving a go ahead to a shortened County Championship.
A report in ESPNCricinfo also stated that County Championship will be followed up by T20 Blast and One-day Cup respectively.
In case the season cannot begin in August then, according to the report, County season will be called off and focus will go entirely on T20 Blast.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mohammad Nabi to Skip T20 Blast Due to Uncertainty in Schedule Caused by Covid-19
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will not be returning to England for the T20 Blast this year due to complications brought up by the coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings