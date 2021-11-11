Mohammad Rizwan And Shoaib Malik Fit For T20 World Cup Semi-final

Hours before the start of their semi-final clash against Australia at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, the Pakistan duo of Mohammad Rizwan and veteran Shoaib Malik has been declared fit. The second semi-final to be played tonight will see Pakistan taking on Australia in Dubai.

Both Rizwan and Malik were a doubtful starter for the Australia clash after being down with mild flu and fever as they also missed the training session on Wednesday. They were kept under observation at the team hotel with the rest of the squad assembling together for the practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Rizwan has formed a formidable opening partnership with his captain Babar Azam with the duo providing strong start for Pakistan on numerous occasions at the ongoing world cup. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 214 runs at an average of 71.33.

On the other hand, Malik, a seasoned campaigner, broke the record for the fastest fifty by a Pakistan batter in men’s T20Is when he blasted 18-ball 54 against Scotland.

Pakistan have stormed into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent win record having won all their five matches in the Super 12 stage where they beat the likes of India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

The former champions will now hope to make it to their third ever T20 world cup final, hoping to get past Australia who have never won the competition.

Australia also had an impressive run in the group stage winning four of their five matches. The winner of tonight’s contest will take on New Zealand in the summit clash this Sunday.

