Mohammad Rizwan Emerges as Star Pakistan Player, Check His Unbelievable Stats

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as a rising star for his country. The 29-year-old is having a dream run this year as he has accumulated 706 runs in 13 T20Is with an unimaginable average of 100.85. He has left past legends like Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, and is the only cricketer to score more than 500 runs in the shortest format in 2021. He is also one of the reliable cricketers to have scored a ton in all the three formats.

The third and final T20I match between England and Pakistan on Tuesday also witnessed Rizwan’s blitzkrieg innings as his unbeaten 76 helped his team to post a defendable total. The match was, however, won by England which also sealed the series by 2-1.

Nonetheless, Rizwan completed his 1000 runs in T20Is with his gracious knock and is fast becoming a dependable batsman for Pakistan which always struggles with inconsistent performances. Rizwan’s 13 T20I outings this year also saw him leaving the field unbeaten six times. This shows his grip on the game and how tough the bowlers find to dismiss him.

Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam have become an indomitable opening pair of Pakistan. Rizwan first got the opportunity to open against New Zealand during a T20I match last year, and since then has made 834 runs in 16 innings with an average of 83.

Overall, the 29-year-old has 1019 runs in 39 matches with an average of 48.52. Rizwan’s average (for 750 runs or more) is just behind Kohli who has an astonishing batting average of 52.65. Azam (46.80) is on the third spot on this list.

Not just T20Is, Rizwan is also shining in the longer format as well. In 2021, he made 303 runs in five Test matches with an average of 50.

