Mohammad Rizwan Injected With 'Prohibited Substance' Ahead of T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan might be in trouble after his doctor revealed that he was injected with a prohibited substance ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia. The doctor then went on to add that prior permission was already taken from ICC.

“You were unable to breathe and I have to get permission from the ICC to inject that medicine to help you recover. Usually, it is prohibited for the athletes but since there was no other option available, we have to take permission from the ICC to inject that medicine,” Dr Soomro said while conducting an interview with Rizwan.

The interview was conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Doctor Najeebullah Soomro and the duo were talking about the ‘ordeal’ Rizwan went through ahead of World Cup semi-final clash against Australia on November 3. Rizwan smashed lots of runs in the entire tournament where his scores read like this: 79, 33, 8, 79. Meanwhile, he also scored 67 against Australia in that semi-final which his team went onto lose by 5 wickets.

Over the years, Pakistan cricketers have been synonymous with unethical practices. Be it doping or match fixing. Rizwan’s instance is likely to gain traction in the coming days. The cricketer has been in tremendous form throughout 2021, with he becoming the only batter to reach 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Severeal prominent cricketers have praised the batter with Aaqib Javed even claiming that he is better than India’s Rishabh Pant.

“Rizwan is better these days," Javed said on ARY News’ show Sports Room. when asked who is more impressive between Pant and the Pakistan star. “Pant is a skillful player but the way Rizwan takes the responsibility, Pant is still…. To be aggressive doesn’t mean to hit a couple of big, powerful shots and get out. Aggressiveness and mental toughness mean that you stay till the end at the crease and finish the games.”

