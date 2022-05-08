'Mohammad Rizwan is Better Than Rishabh Pant'

Rishabh Pant may be one of the best wicket-keeper batters available currently in world cricket, but he is still dwarfed by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, feels ex-Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed. Rizwan is just reaching his peak; the 29-year-old also played a crucial role in helping Pakistan reach the semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He became the only batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is last year which tells that the cricketer is operating at an altogether different level.

Meanwhile Pant, on the other hand, is already lagging behind. Although, he did play some superb knocks, but he remained far more inconsistent with the bat. Javed certainly agreed. “Rizwan is better these days," Javed said on ARY News’ show Sports Room. when asked who is more impressive between Pant and the Pakistan star. “Pant is a skillful player but the way Rizwan takes the responsibility, Pant is still…. To be aggressive doesn’t mean to hit a couple of big, powerful shots and get out. Aggressiveness and mental toughness mean that you stay till the end at the crease and finish the games.”

While the 29-year-old Rizwan has so far played 22 Tests, 44 ODIs and 56 T20Is for Pakistan tallying 1112, 897 and 1662 runs respectively, the 24-year-old Pant has so far played 30 Tests, 24 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India scoring 1920, 715 and 683 in the three formats.

Furthermore, he said that Kohli’s good days are over and Babar Azam is just reaching his peak years.

“Virat Kohli was at his peak some time ago, now he is down, while Babar is on the rise." Meanwhile, Pant will have his task cut out when they Chennai Superkings in the evening match of IPL 2022 on Sunday.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

