Mohammad Saifuddin, Fazle Mahmud Included in Bangladesh Squad for ODIs Against Zimbabwe

Saifuddin last played for Bangladesh in February, and the selection gives him another opportunity to cement his place in the side. Thirty year old Mahmud, on the other hand, has never represented Bangladesh before.
Along with Shakib, Tamim Iqbal has been omitted from the squad as well due to the fracture he picked up in the Asia Cup, and is still recovering from. Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain have also not been selected.
Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossain keep their place in the Bangladesh ODI side, and their experience will be vital in them putting up a good performance at home after they suffered a defeat to India in the final of the Asia Cup.
The series will begin in Dhaka on October 21, before two ODIs in Chittagong on October 24 and 26.
Full Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Fazle Mahmud, Imrul Kayes
First Published: October 11, 2018, 10:18 PM IST