Mohammad Shahzad Lights Up T-10 League with 16-ball 74* as Rajputs Chase 95 in 4 Overs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 21, 2018, 11:58 PM IST
Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan's hard-hitting batsman, lit up the second-edition of the T-10 league in style as he slammed a swashbuckling 74 not out in just 16 balls to lead his side Rajputs to a comfortable 10-wicket win over Sindhis in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing 95 runs to win, the 30-year-old made a mockery of the target thumping 6 fours and 8 sixes during his knock striking at 462.50 as Rajputs chased down the score in a mere four overs.

His opening partner Brendon McCullum also smashed 21 in just 8 balls but his innings looked pale in front of Shahzad's onslaught.

There wasn't a dot ball in the Afghan's innings as he brought up his fifty in just 12 balls - a T10 record - before ending the innings with 74, which is the highest score in T10s ever.

The first over bowled by Pakistan left-arm spinner was taken by 20 runs by the duo while the second over by Jofra Archer yielded 23. Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera then bore the maximum brunt of Shahzad's fury as he was taken for 30 runs in the third over which included three fours and three sixes.

The game was then wrapped up with three successive maximums by Shahzad off Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed.

By the end of it all the sequence of Shahzad's knock read 1 4 6 4 4 6 1 6 6 4 6 4 4 6 6 6 as the chase took all of 17 minutes.

Earlier recently-retired Munaf Patel's 3/20 in 2 overs helped restrict Sindhis to 94/6. Shane Watson top-scored with 42 in 20 balls, while not a single other batsman managed to reach double-figures.
