Mohammad Shami All Set for T20I World Cup as He Takes Flight To Australia

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has departed to join the Indian squad for upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. Shami recently posted pictures on his Instagram handle where he was seen in a flight, looking all set to be the part of the team which is currently practicing in Perth.

Shami who recently recovered from covid posted the pictures with the caption, “Time to now for T20 Worldcup”

Along with Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have also taken the flight to Australia.

Earlier in the day, fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who was among the stand-by players for the T20I World Cup was ruled out following an ankle injury. Therefore, Shardul Thakur was announced his replacement.

It is to be noted that replacement of Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t been announced yet. Bumrah, who was ruled out of the squad due to back injury was one of the crucial bowlers for the Indian team but after his injury, it was speculated that Chahar would fill his place. But now, Chahar is also out. In such a case, it seems Shami is the front runner for replacement. However, in the recent ODI series against South Africa, Siraj has also proven his worth, playing a key role in India winning the three match series.

Reportedly, the three bowlers are travelling now, a few days ahead of the T20 World Cup as the BCCI officials, the team management, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid wish to assess these players and then take a final call on who would be the 15th man in the squad.

Thakur has the ability to bat and bowl well as he with his all round abilities will provide cover to Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be in stand-by list. While the other reserves as Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer.

Right now, Bishnoi and Iyer won’t travel as they will only join the team in case the team asks for a batter’s reinforcement. And in Bishnoi’s case, he will be heading to Australia if there’s any injury to Yuzvendra Chahal.

