Mohammad Shami gets to fitness grind ahead of IPL 2022, watch

Giving a glimpse of his preparation ahead of IPL 2022, pacer Mohammad Shami posted a video of his in-room workout. In the video posted on Shami’s Instagram page, the cricketer can be seen performing weighted step-ups with the help of a chair in the hotel room. The clip featured a remix version of the iconic Bollywood song ‘Awara Hoon’ in the background. The song has been trending on Instagram with several Reels being made on it.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Shami who had been a key player for the Punjab Kings in the past few IPL seasons was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction conducted last month. The experienced pacer was then signed by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.5 crore getting more than thrice of his base price Rs 2 crore. Shami is likely to lead the bowling attack for the GT along with Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and others.

Reacting to Shami’s signing, GT’s bowling coach Ashish Nehra said that the right-arm pacer is at par with Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 format. Speaking on ‘Backstage With Boria’, the former Indian pacer added that while Shami’s economy rate may be on a higher side when compared to Bumrah, their strike rates are almost similar.

Nehra said, “He is a wicket-taker. When you have somebody like Shami and his experience, you cannot ask for anything better.”

The Gujarat-based franchise has appointed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain for their debut season. The team is slated to begin their campaign with a clash against another debutant franchise, Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

GT has been placed in Group B of IPL 15 along with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

