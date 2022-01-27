Mohammad Shami Sheds Light on What led to India's Dismal Performance in South Africa

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who just returned from South Africa, has said that the batting was a little weak on certain occasions, leading to the team’s debacle. The speedster said that if the bowlers were given another 50-60 runs to defend, the result might have been different.

India, after winning the first Test in Centurion, lost the next two, thereby also conceding the series.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, the right-arm fast-medium bowler was pretty optimistic about the future. He said that ups and downs of this kind happen and we should not be worrying too much about it. Shami was happy that the bowling unit had been consistent with its performance.

According to him, this is a strong point of the team keeping them in the game. Shami, who took 14 wickets against South Africa in the test series, said that mistakes should be carefully analysed. According to him, blaming the conditions will do no good, adding that irrespective of the conditions, what matters at the end of the day is results achieved.

India lost the one day series against South Africa with 0-3.

India would now like to forget the defeat against Proteas and focus on the series against Sri Lanka next month. After the defeat against South Africa, Virat Kohli stepped down from Test captaincy as well.

Shami said that if individuals concentrate on their performances, the new captain’s work will be easier. The premium fast bowler added that he was not concerned about who will step in for the captaincy. Shami told The Telegraph that he is focussing on his performance and bowling unit.

Shami was also happy about playing the first test against Sri Lanka on his home ground. According to him, being familiar with the conditions will bring a sense of relief.

