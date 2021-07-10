Mohammad Shami Takes Second Jab in UK, Shares Picture

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has taken the second vaccine shoton Friday. The bowler shared a series of pictures in which he is seen taking the second shot of the vaccine. He is wearing an olive green round neck T-shirt with a pair of black pants. The cricketer took thesecond dose in London. Adding a quirky caption to the post, he wrote, “Oops, I did it again”.The post till now has been liked by over 89 thousand users on the platform.Many of his fans and well-wishers have extended their good wishes in the comments.

The right-arm pacer has been in the United Kingdom since last month. He wasa part of the Team India squad selected to play in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Even though India lost the match, Shami’s performance was remarkable. He had alone taken four wickets in the first innings.

Shami had taken the first dose of the vaccine in India before he left for England in May. The complete Indian Test squad took the Covishieldshot in June before leaving for England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously said that all players will take their second jab in the United Kingdom. The BCCI had also mentioned that the reason for giving all players Covishield was that it is also available in England. The vaccine is developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Most players, particularly the ones in London, took their second shot between July 7 and July 9.

The right-arm bowler will now be seen in action in the five-match Test series in England. The tournament has been scheduled between August 4 and September 14. As of now, the Indian squad is scattered across England and other parts of Europe as many team players are currently completing their compulsory isolation period.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here