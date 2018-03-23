Mohammad Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Though Jahan did not elaborate to the media about the details of the meeting with Mamata, her lawyer Zakir Hussain said, “Hasin is satisfied after meeting the Chief Minister who met Hasin on sympathetic grounds.” Regarding the investigation being conducted by the Kolkata Police into the charges slapped by Jahan, Hussain stated they are happy with the progress.
Shami was given a clean chit after the ACU’s inquiry into the alleged match-fixing allegations indicated by Hasin Jahan. Jahan had spoken to the media about Shami accepting money from a UK based businessman named Mohammad Bhai through a woman of Pakistani origin named Alishba. She also said she had Shami’s chats with Alishba as evidence that Shami not only accepted money from Alishba in Dubai but also had an affair with her.
Shami’s contract was held back by the BCCI owing to the allegations and charges made by Jahan including an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and domestic violence. While domestic violence charges are also slapped on Shami’s family members, there is an attempt to rape charge against Shami’s elder brother.
Shami’s contract has been renewed by the BCCI under grade B which carries a retainer fee of Rs 3 crore annually. While it is a sigh of relief for Shami, Hasin Jahan’s hope now turns to the Kolkata Police.
First Published: March 23, 2018, 7:07 PM IST