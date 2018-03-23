Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mohammad Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Prema Rajaram |CNN-News18 | Updated: March 23, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Mohammad Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Hasin Jahan

Kolkata: Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami, on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s at the Assembly in a bid to seek support in getting ‘justice’ against Shami and his family members. The BCCI has given Shami a clean chit in an inquiry conducted by its Anti Corruption Unit (ACU).

Though Jahan did not elaborate to the media about the details of the meeting with Mamata, her lawyer Zakir Hussain said, “Hasin is satisfied after meeting the Chief Minister who met Hasin on sympathetic grounds.” Regarding the investigation being conducted by the Kolkata Police into the charges slapped by Jahan, Hussain stated they are happy with the progress.

Shami was given a clean chit after the ACU’s inquiry into the alleged match-fixing allegations indicated by Hasin Jahan. Jahan had spoken to the media about Shami accepting money from a UK based businessman named Mohammad Bhai through a woman of Pakistani origin named Alishba. She also said she had Shami’s chats with Alishba as evidence that Shami not only accepted money from Alishba in Dubai but also had an affair with her.

Shami’s contract was held back by the BCCI owing to the allegations and charges made by Jahan including an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and domestic violence. While domestic violence charges are also slapped on Shami’s family members, there is an attempt to rape charge against Shami’s elder brother.

Shami’s contract has been renewed by the BCCI under grade B which carries a retainer fee of Rs 3 crore annually. While it is a sigh of relief for Shami, Hasin Jahan’s hope now turns to the Kolkata Police.

Also Watch

Anti Corruption Unit (ACU)Hasin Jahanmohammad shamiwest bengal chief minister mamata banerjee
First Published: March 23, 2018, 7:07 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking