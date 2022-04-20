Mohammad Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Now Involved in Property Dispute With Family

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami, often ends up in controversies, either because of her social media posts or her personal life. It was not too long ago that she had accused her husband Shami of having illicit relations with other women. And now, her father has made some serious allegations against her. And it is not just accusations, Hasin Jahan’s father Mohammad Hussain has also talked about expelling her from any property claims and severing all ties. He has said that the former cheerleader has illegally encroached upon her brother’s property.

According to a report in Zee News, Mohammad Hussain has said that his only son Tariq Parvez alias Bunty died of Covid-19 last year, following which Hasin Jahan illegally captured and claimed all of her brothers’ assets and properties. He alleged that she even took control of Tariq’s household items. Haseen grabbed two trucks, a car, bike, hotel, petrol pump, coal mine and a life insurance policy worth lakhs in her brother’s name.

The report further quoted Hussain’s lawyer Amit Kumar said that according to Muslim Personal Law, the property of the deceased son is inherited by the father and not the married sister when the father is alive. Haseen Jahan’s mother Najma Khatoon has even alleged verbal as well as physical abuse by her daughter. Najma said that due to the influence that her daughter holds, the police neither listen to her complaint nor take any action.

Hasin’s parents have also filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against her for the illegal possession of the property. Mohammad Hussain, who lives in Sonator Para Suri of Birbhum district in West Bengal, has also accused her daughter, along with her male friend Subrata Mukherjee, two of her employees Milan Kanti Paul, Suresh and her daughter-in-law Juhi Matlooba in the case.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here