Mohammad Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Seeks Appointment With Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Hasin Jahan appeared before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate Neha Sharma at the Alipore Police court on Monday afternoon to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPc. The statement can be used as evidence during the trial.
After two hours in the court premises, Hasin Jahan made her way to Mamata Banerjee’s residence to submit the letter, which was received by an official.
While addressing the press later in the day, Hasin Jahan also made an appeal to the Kolkata Police to arrest Mohammad Shami and his family members. The charges against Shami are non-bailable under Section 498A IPC which is domestic violence and Section 307 IPC which is attempt to murder.
While the charges of domestic violence are against four of Shami’s family members, there is also an attempt to rape charge under Section 376 IPC against Shami’s elder brother.
The BCCI on their part is probing the charges levelled against Shami of taking money from a UK based person named Mohammad bhai through a woman of Pakistani origin named Alishba. The purpose could indicate a betting angle.
While Alishba has come out and spoken to the media denying allegations of having an affair with Shami, an accusation made by his wife, Hasin Jahan reiterates the two shared a room in Dubai and that investigations will reveal the truth.
“Shami says he met Alishba for breakfast for an hour. While Alishba says she got to know Shami through instagram. I operated his instagram account, how come I didn’t know," said Jahan.
She is also certain she knows Alishba’s voice and has seen her chats with Shami.
She adds, “Many more facts will emerge about Shami. Support me to get him arrested. Just because he is a celebrity he can do whatever he wants? He ruined my reputation and of many more women. I didn’t marry Shami for fame. He was not part of the Indian cricket team then. If I wanted name and fame, I would have pursued my career.”
With the IPL season beckoning two weeks from now, Shami’s fate hangs in the balance with the investigations by the Kolkata Police and the BCCI. Will the BCCI give the Indian pacer a clean chit in the days to come?
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: March 20, 2018, 1:04 PM IST