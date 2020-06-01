Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammad Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Shares Revealing Photo of the Cricketer on Instagram

Jahan a former model has been quite active on social media and on Sunday posted a picture from a photo-shoot of the duo when there were together with a condemnatory outburst comment.

Cricketnext |June 1, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Mohammad Shami Hasin Jahan Nude photo

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, targeted the Indian international in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a revealing photo of the duo from the past.

In 2018, Jahan had accused Shami of adultery, domestic violence and match-fixing - allegations that had the Kolkata-based bowler in troubled waters, but charges are yet to be proved.

Jahan a former model has been quite active on social media and on Sunday posted a picture from a photo-shoot of the duo when there were together with a condemnatory outburst comment.

"Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.😃😃picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad

Loosely translated to: “When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami”

In 2018, Jahan had accused Shami of extra-marital affairs by making public the cricketer’s Facebook photos, WhatsApp chats which was followed complaints of domestic violence lodged against Shami and his family members.

Despite the matter being settled out of court, Jahan, in 2019, was detained for breach of peace after she allegedly created a ruckus at her husband's house in Alipur village in Amroha.

