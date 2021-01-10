Mohammad Siraj Subjected to Crowd Trouble Again At the SCG on Day 4; Six Spectators Asked to Leave

A day after India officially lodged a complaint of racial abuse against Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with the ICC, spectators were asked to leave the ground with the Hyderabad pacer was once again subjected to crowd trouble on day four of the 3rd Test during the second session. Subsequently, the play was stopped briefly.

A day after India officially lodged a complaint of racial abuse against Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah with the ICC, six spectators were asked to leave the ground with the Hyderabad pacer was once again subjected to crowd trouble on day four of the 3rd Test during the second session. Subsequently, the play was stopped briefly.

The incident happened after the 86th over of the Australian innings - the end of Mohammad Siraj's 25th over -near the square boundary and play came to a halt after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane walked up to the square-leg umpire. The Indian team soon huddled together and after animated discussions between Rahane, the umpires - Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson - walked towards the boundary line, this time talking to the security officials,

The security officials then had a conversation with a few people from the crowd - specifically a group of young men and a couple - and asked them to leave.

On Saturday, Siraj and Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC.

The ICC, in turn, has started investigating the issue but this development comes on the back of some friction between two sides due to the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for Brisbane---venue for the fourth and final Test match.