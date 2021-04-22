- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Mohammed Azharuddeen Shares a Happy Picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Azharuddeen made headlines earlier in the year owing to his stunning performance in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 11:22 PM IST
It is no secret that the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen is a big admirer of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Azharuddeen has been quite vocal about his love and admiration for Kohli and has often spoken about the things he wants to learn or emulate from the batting maestro. The Kasaragod-born is currently getting a chance to interact with Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent as Azharuddeen was picked by the franchise during the IPL 2021 auctions.
On Thursday, April 22, Azharuddeen managed to make a sweet memory with the Indian skipper. The wicketkeeper shared a snap on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen posing alongside Kohli and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The adorable picture posted by the 27-year-old soon became a talking point in the cricket fraternity with the fans swooning over the couple.
Azharuddeen made headlines earlier in the year owing to his stunning performance in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the tournament, the 27-year-old scored a stunning 214 runs from just five games at an average of 53.50 and strike rate of 194.54. His best performance came against Mumbai during the tournament as he scored an unbeaten 54-ball 137 against Mumbai, taking his team to an eight-wicket victory.
Coming to the performance of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise is experiencing a dream run. They are the only unbeatable side in the T20 Extravaganza thus far as the Bangalore outfit have won all their three league games. They started their campaign in IPL 2021 with a win against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
As far as Kohli is concerned, he is having an underwhelming run in IPL 2021 as in three games, the batsman managed to score just 71 runs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule