Mohammed Azharuddeen Shares a Happy Picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

It is no secret that the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen is a big admirer of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Azharuddeen has been quite vocal about his love and admiration for Kohli and has often spoken about the things he wants to learn or emulate from the batting maestro. The Kasaragod-born is currently getting a chance to interact with Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent as Azharuddeen was picked by the franchise during the IPL 2021 auctions.

On Thursday, April 22, Azharuddeen managed to make a sweet memory with the Indian skipper. The wicketkeeper shared a snap on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen posing alongside Kohli and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The adorable picture posted by the 27-year-old soon became a talking point in the cricket fraternity with the fans swooning over the couple.

Azharuddeen made headlines earlier in the year owing to his stunning performance in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the tournament, the 27-year-old scored a stunning 214 runs from just five games at an average of 53.50 and strike rate of 194.54. His best performance came against Mumbai during the tournament as he scored an unbeaten 54-ball 137 against Mumbai, taking his team to an eight-wicket victory.

Coming to the performance of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise is experiencing a dream run. They are the only unbeatable side in the T20 Extravaganza thus far as the Bangalore outfit have won all their three league games. They started their campaign in IPL 2021 with a win against Mumbai Indians and followed it up with victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As far as Kohli is concerned, he is having an underwhelming run in IPL 2021 as in three games, the batsman managed to score just 71 runs.

