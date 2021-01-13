- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
Mohammed Azharuddeen Smashes 37-Ball Ton, Kerala Make Mockery of Mumbai's 197-Run Target
Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 37-ball century to stun Mumbai by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 13, 2021, 10:30 PM IST
Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 37-ball century to stun Mumbai by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Chasing a seemingly stiff target of 197, Azharuddeen made light work of the task in a knock filled with sixes and fours as Kerala won in 15.5 overs for their second straight win of the tournament.
Azharuddeen remained unbeaten on 137 off 54 balls, smashing 10 sixes and 9 fours. It was the second fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, with Rishabh Pant's 32-ball ton in 2018 being the fastest.
Azharuddeen's assault took Mumbai by surprise, as Kerala smashed 65 runs in the first five overs. Azharuddeen took just 20 balls for his fifty. By the end of the 12th over, they were 165 for 1 with Azharuddeen already past his century. Robin Uthappa made 33 off 23 in an opening partnership worth 129 runs off just 57 balls.
💯 in 37 balls! 🔥🔥
Sensational stuff this is from Mohammed Azharuddeen. 👍👍
What a knock this has been from the Kerala opener! 👏👏 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/Nrh88uOOFU
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021
4, 4, 6, 6! 👌
Watch how Mohammed Azharuddeen went after Tushar Deshpande 🎥👇 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20https://t.co/aYetV2EA4q pic.twitter.com/09JjoxAiCO
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021
Mohammed Azharuddeen is the 1st player to score a century for Kerala in Twenty20 cricket.
Previous highest for Kerala: 92* by Rohan Prem v Delhi in 2013.
Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is the 2nd fastest in #SMAT20 behind Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort in 2018. #SyedMushtaqAliT20
— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 13, 2021
Wah Azharudeen , behtareen ! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/VrQk5v8PPB— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021
Earlier, Mumbai had made 196 for 7 with Aditya Tare top scoring with 42 off 31 while Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 32), Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 19) and Shivam Dube (26 off 13) also playing their part.
S Sreesanth, playing his second match after returning from a seven-year ban, conceded 47 runs from his 4 overs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking