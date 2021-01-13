CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Mohammed Azharuddeen Smashes 37-Ball Ton, Kerala Make Mockery of Mumbai's 197-Run Target

Mohammed Azharuddeen Smashes 37-Ball Ton, Kerala Make Mockery of Mumbai's 197-Run Target

Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 37-ball century to stun Mumbai by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mohammed Azharuddeen Smashes 37-Ball Ton, Kerala Make Mockery of Mumbai's 197-Run Target

Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 37-ball century to stun Mumbai by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing a seemingly stiff target of 197, Azharuddeen made light work of the task in a knock filled with sixes and fours as Kerala won in 15.5 overs for their second straight win of the tournament.

Azharuddeen remained unbeaten on 137 off 54 balls, smashing 10 sixes and 9 fours. It was the second fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, with Rishabh Pant's 32-ball ton in 2018 being the fastest.

Azharuddeen's assault took Mumbai by surprise, as Kerala smashed 65 runs in the first five overs. Azharuddeen took just 20 balls for his fifty. By the end of the 12th over, they were 165 for 1 with Azharuddeen already past his century. Robin Uthappa made 33 off 23 in an opening partnership worth 129 runs off just 57 balls.

Earlier, Mumbai had made 196 for 7 with Aditya Tare top scoring with 42 off 31 while Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 32), Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 19) and Shivam Dube (26 off 13) also playing their part.

S Sreesanth, playing his second match after returning from a seven-year ban, conceded 47 runs from his 4 overs.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches