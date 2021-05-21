Mohammed Azharuddin Shares 1992 World Cup Ceremony Snap, Asks Fans To Identify Others

In line with the #ThrowbackThursday trend, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has gone back in time and posted a photo from the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The picture posted by him on Twitter features him along with some legendary names of the sport who were captains during the tournament. In the picture, they all can be seen onboard a ship in the Sydney Harbour. He asked his fans can they identify all the nine cricketers in the picture from the opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World.

The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was on board a ship berthed in the Sydney Harbour with the nine captains in attendance! How many of the nine cricketers in this frame you can identity? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Owul2Nt1cI — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 20, 2021

The Indian captain in 1992, Azharuddin was clicked along with the likes of his counterparts –Imran Khan (Pakistan), Graham Gooch (England), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Kepler Wessels (South Africa) David Houghton (Zimbabwe), Allan Border (Australia)andMartin Crowe (New Zealand).

The veteran batsman’s fans did not disappoint him and many of them said that they can identify all the nine cricketers in the frame.

All of them are ,azhar,ruchi,border,martin cro,arvind d Silva,Kepler vessels, Graham gooch,imran khan and Dev haugan. — Ateekurrahaman (@ateeq_tqn) May 20, 2021

From L to R Graham Gooch, (Eng)Imran Khan, (Pak)M.Azharuddin,(Ind)David Houghton,(Zim)Aravinda DeSilva, (SL)Allan Border, (Aus)Martin Crowe, (NZRichie Richardson(WI Kepler Wessels. (SA) SemiFinal 1 :PAK vs NZ ~PakSemiFinal 2 :ENG vs SA ~ENG (D/L) Final : Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Ahsan Ali🇵🇰 (@Ahsanali365) May 20, 2021

Graham Gooch – England Imran Khan – Pakistan Mohammad Azharuddin – India David Houghton – ZimbabweArvinda de Silva – Sri LankaAllan Border – Australia Martin Crowe – New Zealand Richie Richardson – West IndiesKepler Wessels – South Africa — Hassan Mohd Abidi حسن محمد عابدی (@hassanmohdabidi) May 21, 2021

Graham guch, Imran khan, Mohammed Azharuddin, dave haughton, Arvinda Desilva, Allen Border, Marin Crow, Richie Richardson, Kepler Vesals — شکیل احمد (@shakilahmedman4) May 20, 2021

India Azharuddin Pakistan imran khanAustralia. Allen border England Graham hoochSouth Africa. kepler wessselsNew Zealand. Martin crowe Sri Lanka Arvind desilva West Indies Richie Richardson Zim David houghten — @imsrk (@Srk786s27Khan) May 20, 2021

During 1992, Cricket World Cup was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand. Having won the previous edition of the World Cup in 1987, Australia were the defending champions. By defeating England in the finals of the 1992 World Cup tournament at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan became the champions and won their first World Cup title.

In 1992 World Cup, the ‘Round-Robin’ format was introduced for the first time. Under this format, all the participating teams lock horns with each other and the four best teams would advance to the semi-finals.

The Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin had a disappointing tournament. India finished at the third-last position (seventh out of nine) during the round-robin stage. India managed to win only two matches and faced defeat in five. India’s match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

After scoring 456 runs in the 1992 World Cup, New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe became the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Pakistan’s Wasim Akram emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps.

