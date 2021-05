Mohammed Azharuddin Shares Picture of That Legendary Bat Which Made Him Famous

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin started off his career with a bang when he made his India debut against England in 1984. He scored centuries in his first three Tests and became famous overnight. Later in 2015 when a biopic ‘Azhar’ was made on his life, his fans got to know about the role of his grandfather in former skipper’s success. It was depicted in the movie that how he presented him with a bat which he went onto play with on his debut game.

The 58-year-old posted all about that bat on Twitter as he gave his fans a rare glimpse of his favourite tool.

“With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85. In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather. #FondMemories” he wrote on Twitter.

Azhar Comes to Raman’s Rescue

WV Raman, who was sacked recently from the position of India women’s team head coach, has got some support from Hyderabad Cricket Association chief and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen. The former India captain is planning to rope in Raman as he thinks his skills can be very valuable for the young Hyderabadi cricketers. “WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit, ” he wrote on Twitter.

