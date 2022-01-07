Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny Added to Indian Team for Legends League Cricket

New Delhi: Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny have been added to India Maharajas squad for the Howzat Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat from January 20. Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of the tournament, said, “Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny’s contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in league as well."

The first season of Howzat LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

