Mohammed Shami Clears Air After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Domestic Violence

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 7, 2018, 2:08 PM IST
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took to social media and cleared the air regarding the controversy surrounding his personal life, after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of cheating and domestic violence.

Shami, in a tweet said, "Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai."




Jahan had accused the pacer of assault and cheating.

"Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough," she was quoted as saying by ABP News.

"I gave him enough time (to rectify mistakes) and tried to calm myself down but instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill, I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence," she added.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. The Bengal pacer has represented India in 30 Tests, 7 T20Is and 50 ODIs.
First Published: March 7, 2018, 1:46 PM IST

