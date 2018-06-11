Mohammed Shami Out of Afghanistan Test After Failing Fitness Test, Navdeep Saini Named Replacement

Saini is part of the four-day set-up of the India A team and is set to travel to UK next month.
According to a BCCI release, the team management has also requested fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to attend India's training sessions.
The selectors made a change in the India A team too, for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan.
Shami last played a competitive game for Delhi Daredevils, in April. In 30 Tests he has played so far, the pacer has managed to pick 110 wickets.
India Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Navdeep Saini
Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Stanikzai(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
First Published: June 11, 2018, 5:47 PM IST