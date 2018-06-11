Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mohammed Shami Out of Afghanistan Test After Failing Fitness Test, Navdeep Saini Named Replacement

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 11, 2018, 6:50 PM IST
Mohammed Shami Out of Afghanistan Test After Failing Fitness Test, Navdeep Saini Named Replacement

File image of India cricketer Mohammed Shami. (Getty Images)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has failed to clear the fitness Test at NCA, Bengaluru for the upcoming Test between India and Afghanistan that starts on June 14, BCCI confirmed on Monday. Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini has been named as the replacement for Shami. Saini had a decent Ranji season for Delhi, where he scalped 34 wickets in eight games.

Saini is part of the four-day set-up of the India A team and is set to travel to UK next month.

According to a BCCI release, the team management has also requested fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to attend India's training sessions.

The selectors made a change in the India A team too, for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan.

Shami last played a competitive game for Delhi Daredevils, in April. In 30 Tests he has played so far, the pacer has managed to pick 110 wickets.

India Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Navdeep Saini

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Stanikzai(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Also Watch

afghanistan vs indiafitness testIndia vs Afghanistan 2018Ishan Kishanmohammed shamincaRajneesh GurbaniSanju SamsonSiraj
First Published: June 11, 2018, 5:47 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking