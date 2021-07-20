Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan Pen Separate Birthday Wishes For Daughter Aaira

India star pacer Mohammed Shami is currently in England for the upcoming Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will feature in the 5-match Test series, which is slated to begin on August 4. Shami, who is away from his family and friends, recently celebrated his daughter’s birthday.

Sharing a cute picture of his little princess, Aaira, Shami wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my darling daughter! You are unbelievably precious to me, and I hope you realize that you are my everything. You are such a positive, charming, and absolutely adorable daughter. I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter because no other person could ever hope to compare to you. Happy birthday to my perfect little girl!”

The picture seems to be from the birthday celebration as Aaira can be seen wearing a shimmery gown. She is sitting on a couch with balloons scattered around her.

Now, days after the birthday celebration, Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, has shared some ‘aww’dorable pictures from the party. Dressed in a pink frock with a golden tiara, Aaira looks cute as a cupcake in these pictures. She is a also wearing a “birthday girl” sash.

As for the caption, Hasin Jahan picked lines from the song Aaj Main Upar from the film Khamoshi. “Aaj main upar aasman neeche, aaj main aage zamana hain peeche,” it read.

She also posted some pictures on Instagram Stories featuring the birthday girl. In the snaps, we can see Aaira expressing her excitement after getting gifts.

It needs to be mentioned here that Hasin Jahan had accused Mohammad Shami of domestic violence. There were also allegations of sexual abuse against his family and since then, Shami and Hasin have been living separately.

