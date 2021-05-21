- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Mohammed Shami is Busy Chilling at Farmhouse in 'Saada Punjab'
Shami has returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 21, 2021, 9:45 PM IST
As the pandemic halted this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, cricketers are finding comfort in their homes. Some are spending quality time with their loved ones, while many are updating fans about their social life. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is also a regular on Instagram as he frequently checks in with his 2.8 million followers.
Shami, who leads the bowling attack of Punjab Kings, on Thursday shared a picture of him enjoying at a farmhouse in Punjab. Wearing a blue jeans and black printed t-shirt, the 30-year-old posed in a casual look at the beautiful farmhouse.
Shami has been regularly posting throwback pictures from Punjab ever since the IPL was suspended earlier this month after some players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19 in wake of the second wave of pandemic.
This IPL season has been rather underwhelming for Punjab Kings. Until the sudden suspension, the team was on the sixth spot on the points table with only three wins in eight matches.
Shami has returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final and England series following a spate of injuries which forced him to leave the Australia series last year.
He is now looking forward to the WTC Final against New Zealand and the England series after that. The speedster, in a recent interview, said he is hoping to complete his 200 international test wickets during the England tour where the ‘Men in Blues’ will take on the English team for a five-match series.
The right-arm quick also asserted that India’s pace attack is better than New Zealand and expressed confidence of winning the WTC final.
The World Test Championship final will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton, England, and will decide who will become the no. 1 test team. WTC is the first-ever ICC-mandated multi-country tournament for the longer format.
