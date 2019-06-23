starts in
Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
With Afghanistan threatening to cause the second upset in as many days at the 2019 ICC World Cup, Indian captain Virat Kohli turned to his best fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to save the day, and both came through with flying colors to keep the unbeaten streak intact.

Shami, who bowled the final over and took a hat-trick, said he was aided by Bumrah’s immaculate over before him that gave him a 16-run cushion to work with.

“You (Bumrah) left me 16 runs in the final over and I was sure that was enough. Even before you started your over (49th) I was confident you would not give away too many runs away,” Shami told Bumrah in a chat after the match at Southampton.

“I was glad that there was a 16-run cushion because if there are less runs to defend then the situation changes and it becomes tougher for the bowler.”

“It was a great feeling to be bowling again with Jasprit Bumrah.”

Bumrah conceded five runs in his final over before Shami took charge and wiped out the tail with a hat-trick, making him only the second Indian bowler to achieve the feat at the World Cup after Chetan Sharma.

“I am very happy about completing the hat-trick and like you mentioned it is difficult to do so, that too at the World Cup. So I hope we can keep playing together and keep pulling off such fantastic wins.”

It wasn’t all hunky dory during the Afghanistan chase with as the lower middle order threatened to hit India out of the contest and the situation was causing a little worry in the Indian camp.

Shami, however was confident that he and Bumrah would pull things back in time.

“When we started bowling it was seaming around a bit at my end and we began well. But in the middle overs Afghanistan got away a bit when the spinners were bowling because they were able to put together partnerships.”

“But I was confident about the final 10 odd overs because I was sure our plans would work out well.”

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
