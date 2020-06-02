Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammed Shami Lends Helping Hand to Migrants, Distributes Food & Masks

While the world is going through coronavirus pandemic, and everything has come to a standstill, there are heroes who are trying to work in the interest of poor and the needy.

June 2, 2020
Mohammed Shami Lends Helping Hand to Migrants, Distributes Food & Masks

While the world is going through coronavirus pandemic, and everything has come to a standstill, there are heroes who are trying to work in the interest of poor and the needy.

Ever since the lockdown was announced in the country, undoubtedly migrants have suffered the most. To help them, India cricketer Mohammed Shami has stepped forward.

The fast bowler helped the needy by distributing food and masks on National highway 24, in Uttar Pradesh. The BCCI tweeted out a video of the same.

BCCI tweeted, "As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together."

Earlier, former Indian team cricketer Virender Sehwag helped the needy in times of coronavirus lockdown. The cricketer and his organization Sehwag Foundation has joined hands with the humanitarian relief organization Uday Foundation to serve the needy during the lockdown period.

The cricketer has started the new #GharSeSewa initiative in Delhi, in which a person can cook food at home and get it delivered to 100 migrant labourers across the state. A few days back, he also posted a video to explain his fans and friends about the initiative.

“Crease me rehkar, this is an opportunity to do #GharSeSewa. If you live in Delhi & can make food at your home for 100 people than please DM your name, phone num; area to @SehwagFoundatn or @udayfoundation. Paristhiti jo bhi ho, Bhalai ki supply rukni nahi chahiye #FeedWithLove,” he explained.

