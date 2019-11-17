Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 7, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 17 November, 2019

2ND INN

Northern Warriors

92/1 (10.0)

Northern Warriors
v/s
Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi*

22/1 (1.4)

Team Abu Dhabi need 71 runs in 50 balls at 8.52 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal Rise to Career-best Test Rankings

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

PTI |November 17, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal Rise to Career-best Test Rankings

Dubai: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings after contributing in India's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

Shami's bowling figures of 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 lifted him eight places to seventh position. His 790 rating points are the third best for an Indian pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

Double centurion Agarwal, meanwhile, climbed to the 11th spot after his player-of-the-match effort of 243 in India's only innings. The 28-year-old has reached 691 rating points after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.

Only seven batsmen have scored more runs than Agarwal in their first eight Tests -- Don Bradman (1210), Everton Weekes (968), Sunil Gavaskar (938), Mark Taylor (906), George Headley (904), Frank Worrell (890) and Herbert Sutcliffe (872).

In other significant movements for India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja jumped four slots to reach joint-35th position among batsmen while pacers Ishant Sharma (20th) and Umesh Yadav (22nd) have moved up one place each.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in the top 10 bowlers list, while moving back to fourth position among all-rounders.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim's knocks of 43 and 64 have helped him gain five places and reach 30th position while Liton Das has moved up from 92nd to 86th position.

Among bowlers, fast bowler Abu Jayed, who took four wickets in Indore, has advanced 18 slots to take 62nd position after only six Tests.

Meanwhile, India strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings by reaching 300 points. They are yet to concede a point, having gained a full 120 points each in their three-Test home series against South Africa and two-Test series in the West Indies.

Each Test of the ongoing two-match series against Bangladesh is worth 60 points since the 120 points up for grab in a series are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2. The West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

Pakistan will play their first WTC series against Australia starting later this week. The first match of the two-Test series starts in Brisbane on Thursday while the second Test, a day-night fixture, will be played in Adelaide from November 29.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

Abu JayedagarwalICC rankingsicc test rankingsmayank agarwalmohammed shamiShamivirat kohli

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Scales New Heights as Opener, Another High for Skipper Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 6:21 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Mayank Scales New Heights as Opener, Another High for Skipper Kohli

India vs Bangladesh | Plan Bowling According to Each Batsman: Mohammed Shami
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 6:06 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Plan Bowling According to Each Batsman: Mohammed Shami

India vs Bangladesh | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Third Indian to Take 250 Test Wickets at Home
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 2:09 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Third Indian to Take 250 Test Wickets at Home

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more