Mohammed Shami Picks 100th Wicket in SENA Countries, Joins Select Few

England have dominated India in the third Test match so far at Leeds. After having bundled the Indians at a paltry total of 78, they came out all guns blazing and scored a massive 423 for the loss of 8 at the end of the second day’s play, leading India by 345 runs.

The pitch seems to have become better for batting, and there was no assistance for the bowlers. The England batsmen also played with a lot of freedom. However, the Indian bowlers made a decent comeback in the final session of the day. Mohammed Shami, in the process, managed to pick his 100th wicket in SENA countries, only the fifth Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

With the wicket of Rory Burns, Shami picked up 100 wickets in SENA countries i.e. South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He achieved the feat in his 29th Test. He has so far taken 100 wickets at an average of 34 in the aforementioned four countries. Over the years, he has picked 5 wickets in an innings on 3 occasions. His best performance reads 6 wickets for 56 runs.

Speaking of performances in the SENA countries, former India captain Anil Kumble holds the feat of taking the most wickets by an Indian bowler. He has 141 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 37 to his name. His best performance is 8 wickets for 141 runs. Apart from Kumble, Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119) and Kapil Dev (117) have also been rather successful in SENA countries.

Closing in on Shami’s heels is Jasprit Bumrah, who has been prolific in SENA countries. Bumrah has taken 78 wickets in 19 Tests and he averages 25. He has taken 5 wickets on 4 occasions.

