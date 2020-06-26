Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mohammed Shami Races With His Dog; Watch Video to Find Out Who Wins

Shami has shared several videos of himself training to stay fit at home.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |June 26, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Mohammed Shami Races With His Dog; Watch Video to Find Out Who Wins

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has cemented a place for himself in the national team because of his consistent performance over the last few years.

Like all other athletes, Shami has been spending his time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the cricketer has not got into a comfort zone despite a long break. He has shared several videos of himself training to stay fit at home.

The speedster has recently uploaded a clip on Instagram, in which he can be seen sprinting alongside his pet dog. The caption of the video reads, “Speed work with jack.” In the beginning of the clip, Shami is seen playing with his dog while another puppy joins them. As the video progresses, he starts running alongside his pet.

View this post on Instagram

Speed work with jack

A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on

The video shows the cricketer running ahead of his dog during first half of the race, but the pet picks up pace soon. Both seem to finish the race at the same time, with the dog possibly ahead by a fraction of seconds. A week ago Shami put out a video, wherein he is seen bowling at a ground near his home. Posting it, he wrote, “Practice session at home.”

View this post on Instagram

Practice session at home

A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on

The pace bowler earlier this month said that he was working hard currently to prepare himself for the future matches when the situation becomes normal. He revealed that he had put a notice outside his house informing visitors that he would not meet them between 4 and 8 pm, as he trains during this time.

