Mohammed Shami Races With His Dog; Watch Video to Find Out Who Wins

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has cemented a place for himself in the national team because of his consistent performance over the last few years.
Like all other athletes, Shami has been spending his time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the cricketer has not got into a comfort zone despite a long break. He has shared several videos of himself training to stay fit at home.
The speedster has recently uploaded a clip on Instagram, in which he can be seen sprinting alongside his pet dog. The caption of the video reads, “Speed work with jack.” In the beginning of the clip, Shami is seen playing with his dog while another puppy joins them. As the video progresses, he starts running alongside his pet.
View this post on InstagramSpeed work with jackA post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on Jun 25, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
View this post on InstagramPractice session at homeA post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on Jun 18, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT
The pace bowler earlier this month said that he was working hard currently to prepare himself for the future matches when the situation becomes normal. He revealed that he had put a notice outside his house informing visitors that he would not meet them between 4 and 8 pm, as he trains during this time.
