Mohammed Shami Reveals his Friends' Request on Eid, And You Already Know the Answer
Shami also extended Eid greetings to everyone from his family and urged people to stay at home amid the second wave of Covid-19.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 3:05 PM IST
People across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr that comes after the holy month of Ramzan, during which Muslims fast for 30-odd days.On this auspicious occasion, people get together with their friends, family and relatives to exchange sweets and feast on lip smacking food which includes Biryani, Sheer Khurma, Sewai and much more.
Indian cricketers also extended their wishes on this day to share their Eid memories. Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Mohammed Shami, in a video posted on Twitter by the IPL franchise, recalled how he used to celebrate Eid in his younger days.
“It used to feel really nice as guests would come home for a get together and we would enjoy a lot. Eid is always celebrated nicely, all of us embracing and hugging each other. As far as the memories are concerned, we could see happiness during such festivals,” said the PBKS pacer while also quipping that those who did not keep roza (fasting) were always the first to get ready to munch on the food.
The right-arm quick also shared how his friends would request him for biryani made by his mother, who, Shami said, cooks really well.
Shami extended Eid greetings to everyone from his family and urged people to stay at home amid the second wave of Covid-19.
Shami’s teammates in PBKS also shared their Eid memories. Sarfaraz Khan, the aggressive right-hand batsman, said, “We used to wear Kurta-Pajama and used to go together to read Namaz.” Sarfaraz recalled him feasting on Sheer Khurma, adding that he also used to click pictures with his friends and family.
Similarly, Shahrukh Khan, who made his IPL debut this year with PBKS, revisited his Eid memories, saying the routine on the festival was to wake up early, offer namaz at mosque, followed by eating biryani, meeting friends and cousins, and have sheer khurma in the evening.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
