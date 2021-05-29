Mohammed Shami Shares a Black & White Picture; See Umesh Yadav’s Response

India’s ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami is gearing up for the three-month-long India tour of England. Team India will be flying to England on June 2 for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, scheduled from June 18 to 22 at Southampton. The WTC final will be followed by India’s five-match Test series against England from August 4. Ahead of the England tour, all the Indian players are serving a mandatory quarantine period in the biosecure bubble set up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The quarantine period has seen the players being quite active on social media.

On Friday, Shami posted a monochrome picture of his on Twitter In the snap, the 30-year-old is looking into the camera with a ball in his hand, and wearing his IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ jersey. Shami’s classic black and white picture created a lot of buzz on social media.

Within just a few hours, the post garnered over 8,000 likes and 68 comments. But it was the comment by fellow speedster Umesh Yadav which impressed most of us. Umesh praised the upload as one of Shami’s best pictures.

Both Shami and Umesh are named in the 20-member squad for the WTC final and the England tour. While Shami is considered a confirmed member of India’s Playing XI for the World Test Championship, Umesh will most probably be the backup pacer.

Shami last donned the Indian colors during the tour of Australia in December last year. However, an injury on his right arm during the first Test of the four-match series against ruled him out of the remaining Test series. He had to also skip England’s tour of India.

