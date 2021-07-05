Mohammed Shami Shares Adorable Dance Video Of Daughter Aaira

Indian fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is quite active on social media and he took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his daughter dancing to the popular song ‘Ek Baar Parda Hata De Sharabi.’ The little one is in her elements and in this awesome video she can be seen exhibiting great grace replete with the adorable quotient. And, yes, this video did get a few snarky comments from religious bigots, but the majority of the comments were from the people who commented on how cute the little child looked.

This is not the first time the fast-bowler has posted the video of his daughter dancing on social media. In 2019, he had shared an extremely adorable video of the little one flaunting her moves in a shopping mall. She had donned a knee-length frock that was accompanied with black shoes and had tied her hair in two ponytails. Shami shared the clip and captioned it ‘My doll. Has much better dance skills than her father.’

Currently in England, Shami was one of the top performers for the side in the World Test Championship final and will hold the key for India’s chances when they take on England in the 5-match Test series slated to be held next month.

All the members of the side have been allowed to bond with their families and not be confined to the bio-secure bubble. However, they will all come back inside the bubble and reunite for the two warm-up games ahead of the England series to get in the groove. The first Test will take place on August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

