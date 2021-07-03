Mohammed Shami Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Aaira Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami can bowl fiery spells but when it comes to dancing, his daughter, Aaira Shami is quite thepro. After a long time, Shami had shared his daughter’s video as his estranged wife Hasin Jahan has been living separately with the little one due to their marital dispute. In the video, his daughter is seen shaking a leg on the popular song ‘Ek Baar Parda Hata De Sharabi.’ Dressed in black pants, a shirt with stripes, and red shoes Aaira looks extremely adorable. The little one appears to be fully enjoying herself on the tune of the song and not worrying about the people passing by.

Impressed with the innocence of Shami’s daughter, Mohammed Kaif along with other fans showered their love in the comment section of the post. Kaif wrote, “Superb Bebo,” while fans resorted to emoticons to heap praises for the child. Though they were some who couldn’t stop praising the Indian pacer for his phenomenal bowling skills. With over 2 lakh views, Aaira’s dance moves are winning hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

It is not the first time, Shami has flaunted his daughter’s cute dancing steps. In 2019, he had shared an extremely adorable video of his daughter dancing in a shopping mall. Aaira had donned a knee-length frock along with black shoes and had tied her hair in two ponytails. Sharing the clip on the photo and video sharing site, he captioned it, ‘My doll. Has much better dances skills than her father.’

The star cricketer has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin since March 2018. She had made some wild accusations on Shami, which included that the cricketer was having numerous affairs. She had also accused Shami of harassment and corruption. The former model has often faced the heat and has been trolled on social media. The Indian pacer had dismissed all the claims as a campaign to defame him.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here